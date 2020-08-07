site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-john-andreoli-removed-from-player-pool | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's John Andreoli: Removed from player pool
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 7, 2020
at
12:37 pm ET 1 min read
Andreoli was removed from the Red Sox's 60-player pool Friday.
The 30-year-old earned a spot in the 60-man pool to start summer camp, but it doesn't appear he ever made a serious push for a roster spot. Andreoli last played in the majors in 2018 with the Orioles and Mariners with a .230/.284/.262 slash line in 26 games.
More News
06/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
06/03/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
02/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
02/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.