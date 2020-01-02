Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Signs with Red Sox
Plawecki agreed to a contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Plawecki struggled at the plate in 2019 by hitting .222/.287/.342 with only three home runs and 17 RBI over 60 games with Cleveland, but he'll get a chance to play for his third team in as many seasons. The deal is worth $900,000 over one year, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Plawecki will likely serve as a backup behind Christian Vazquez to begin the 2020 season.
