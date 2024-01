Plawecki signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Plawecki spent time with three organizations in 2023, with San Diego being one of them. He didn't see any action at the major-league level last year, producing a .739 OPS with four homers in 67 games at the Triple-A level. The Padres appear set at catcher with Luis Campusano and Kyle Higashioka, pointing toward a ticket to Triple-A El Paso for Plawecki.