The Padres traded Plawecki to the Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Plawecki spent time with the Rangers last year and will return to the organization to provide minor-league depth at the catcher position. The journeyman had previously opted out of his contract with the Nationals in May before latching on with San Diego. He's batting .268/.341/.400 with four home runs in 57 games at the Triple-A level this season.