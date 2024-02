Luetge announced on his twitter Saturday that he will be joining the Red Sox organization.

Luetge had a bumpy 2023 season, which ended with him being outrighted to Triple-A. The 36-year-old went unclaimed after being designated for assignment by Atlanta where he posted a 7.24 ERA in 12 appearances. Back in 2022, the veteran had a 2.67 ERA in 57.1 innings for the Yankees.