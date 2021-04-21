Barnes allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Barnes was called upon to maintain a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He allowed an infield single with one out, but otherwise had little trouble recording his third save in as many chances this season. Though it was unclear whether Barnes or Adam Ottavino would work in the closer role for Boston to begin the campaign, Barnes has recorded three of the team's four saves -- the other went into extra innings -- and has pitched effectively in the role.