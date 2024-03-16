Barnes struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The veteran right-hander entered the game for the sixth inning and fanned Francisco Alvarez and Ji-Man Choi, needing only 12 pitches (seven strikes) to breeze through the frame. Barnes signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals in late February, but he's making a good case for a bullpen spot and has retired all six batters he's faced in his two spring appearances. With Dylan Floro (shoulder) running out of time to get ready for Opening Day, Barnes might be the backup plan.