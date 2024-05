Barnes declined an outright assignment from the Nationals and elected free agency Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran reliever cleared waivers after being designated for assignment, but he will look for a job elsewhere rather than report to the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in Rochester. Barnes put up an unsightly 6.75 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across 13.1 frames for the Nats and might be hard-pressed to find an organization willing to give him a major-league deal.