Barnes (hip) has recovered from offseason hip surgery and is expected to throw for MLB teams within the next week, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The veteran right-hander had a 5.48 ERA in 24 outings for Miami before undergoing hip surgery last summer, and he apparently required another procedure after the club declined his 2024 option in November. Barnes recorded 24 saves with a 3.79 ERA for the Red Sox in 2021 but has struggled over the past two seasons.