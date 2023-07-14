Barnes will undergo surgery on his left hip July 25, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

According to McPherson, Barnes won't be cleared for running and throwing until three months following his surgery, which effectively means that his season is over. A move to the 60-day injured list seems inevitable should the Marlins need to open a spot on the 40-man roster at some point, and he'll finish the 2023 campaign with a 5.48 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 21.1 innings. Given that Miami holds a $9 million club option on the right-hander for 2024 with a $2.75 million buyout, it's possible he's pitched his last game for the club.