The Marlins declined Barnes' (hip) $9 million option for 2024 on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Barnes will be paid a $2.25 buyout instead as he heads into free agency. The veteran reliever posted a 5.48 ERA over just 24 appearances this season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in July. It's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games again.