Barnes struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

Brandon Workman walked two batters before Barnes entered the game with two outs in the ninth inning. Barnes retired Kyle Higashioka on five pitches for the save. The right-hander is now 14-for-15 in save chances this year. He's posted a 2.49 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 45:5 K:BB across 25.1 innings as Boston's unquestioned closer.