Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Records fourth save
Barnes allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Royals.
Barnes entered the game with a three-run lead in the final frame, though he ultimately allowed the tying to run to come to the plate. After getting Adalberto Mondesi to ground out to begin the inning, Barnes surrendered a single and double to consecutive batters, accounting for his earned run. However, he quickly recovered to strike out the final two batters he faced to earn his fourth save of the season. Barnes has been used mostly as the team's high-leverage reliever, meaning he's seen limited save chances despite racking up 44 strikeouts across 24.2 innings to supplement his 3.28 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.
