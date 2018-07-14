Moreland is out of the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

This is a rare absence against an opposing right-handed starter (Sam Gaviglio) for Moreland, who will be replaced at first base by Blake Swihart. Manager Alex Cora is presumably just rewarding him with a little rest after a strong first half, allowing Moreland to gear up for his first All-Star Game.