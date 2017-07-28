Moreland takes a seat on the bench for Friday's contest with the Royals, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Moreland will ride the pine with left-hander Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the series opener. Hanley Ramirez draws the start at first while batting fourth.

