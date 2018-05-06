Moreland went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI during Sunday's win against the Rangers.

Moreland has continued his hot start into May, and he's batting .347 with five home runs and 17 RBI through 24 games. Although he hasn't been regularly penciled into the starting lineup of late, he continues to produce at the plate. Despite his hot bat, Moreland is a difficult player to own in most weekly leagues due to a lack of regular playing time.