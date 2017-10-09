Play

Moreland will have his knee examined Tuesday to see if surgery is needed, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Moreland said the broken toe he sustained back in June led to a knee problem towards the end of the season, and while he was able to play through the pain, he'll have it checked out now that the Red Sox have been eliminated from the playoffs. There should be a clearer idea regarding his status following Tuesday's evaluation.

