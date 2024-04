McGuire is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting McGuire will give way to the righty-hitting Connor Wong behind the plate while southpaw Cole Irvin takes the hill for Baltimore. McGuire still appears to have a stranglehold on the primary catching gig when the Red Sox face right-handed pitching; he's slashing .350/.435/.550 over 23 plate appearances versus righties so far this season.