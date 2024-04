McGuire went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Angels.

McGuire filled the stat sheet Sunday, highlighted by his three-run blast in the sixth inning. He's gone deep twice in the last three games and posted his second multi-hit game of the season. The 29-year-old catcher is slashing .333/.385/.625 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI through nine games.