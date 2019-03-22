The Red Sox are discussing possible trades of Leon, Buster Olney of ESPN.com reports.

Leon is one of three catchers in camp, and the Red Sox said they don't plan to keep all three. This news means the team is expected to keep Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart as their catching tandem. This could have an impact on Boston's staff, which had a 3.38 ERA throwing to Leon compared with a 3.84 ERA throwing to Vazquez and a 5.32 ERA throwing to Swihart, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

