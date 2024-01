Leon signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Leon has Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin ahead of him on the depth chart, so he'll begin the 2024 season at Triple-A Omaha unless the Royals opt to carry three catchers. Slated to turn 35 in March, Leon got into 21 games with the Rangers in 2023, going just 6-for-41 at the plate.