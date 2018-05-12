Thornburg (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

Thornburg joined the Red Sox and threw a bullpen session prior to Friday's game in Toronto, his second straight day of work following a rehab outing for Double-A Portland. "As of now, velocity was good yesterday," manager Alex Cora said. "Breaking ball was inconsistent. The fact that he was able to throw that bullpen was a good sign." The next step will be pitching consecutive days in a game environment, with Thornburg expected to pitch the first two games of Pawtucket's series beginning Monday.