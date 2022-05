Almora went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout during Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Brewers.

Almora had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after Nick Senzel (undisclosed) and Tyler Naquin (undisclosed) landed on the COVID-19 list. The defensive-minded outfielder only has 92 plate appearances in the majors since 2019, so he's expected to be sent back to Triple-A when Senzel and Naquin are activated.