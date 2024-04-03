Duno will begin the year with Single-A Daytona, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This is a noteworthy assignment, as Duno, the Reds' top 2023 international signee, only played in the Dominican Summer League last year as a 17-year-old. Typically those players, especially if they are catchers or pitchers, will spend the next year in the complex league, but Duno is getting a big vote of confidence from the Reds. The massive 6-foot-2, 210-pound backstop hit .303 with six home runs, a 19.5 percent walk rate and a 21 percent strikeout rate in 45 DSL games. Duno could get too big for catching by the time he is in his mid-20s, so keeping his weight in check in the coming years will be arguably the most important aspect of his development, as his bat looked ready for impact last year.