Reds' Aramis Garcia: On bench Thursday
Garcia isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Garcia started in the last five games and went 8-for-15 with two RBI and six strikeouts. Michael Papierski is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Thursday.
