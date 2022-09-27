Aquino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Pirates on Monday.

Aquino was the only Reds player with multiple hits in the contest, and his ninth-inning solo homer pushed him to 10 long balls for the second straight season. He's needed more plate appearances to reach that mark in 2022, and he's yet to replicate the success that saw him hit 19 homers over just 205 at-bats in his rookie 2019 campaign. Aquino has run hot and then cold this month -- he batted .327 over his first 14 games in September but is hitting a paltry .094 (3-for-32) in his past nine contests.