Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday.
Aquino struggled to get anything going last season, slashing .197/.246/.363 over 276 plate appearances. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he will return to Triple-A Louisville, where he had much more success from the plate (1.108 OPS), and attempt to win back his spot on the 40-man roster.
