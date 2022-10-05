Aquino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Even with another outfielder in TJ Friedl (hamstring) moving to the injured list Tuesday, Aquino will end up finishing the campaign as a reserve outfielder. Mike Siani will be flanked in the outfield by Stuart Fairchild and Jake Fraley in the season finale while Aquino sits for the fifth time in seven games. Over his last 15 games, Aquino has hit .167 with a 34.5 percent strikeout rate.