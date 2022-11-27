Aquino signed a contract with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds in mid-November and has opted to continue his professional career overseas. He had a .197/.246/.363 slash line with 10 home runs in 80 games during 2022, though he was one of the best defensive right fielders in MLB and accumulated 1.9 dWAR despite the limited playing time.