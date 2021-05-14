site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Art Warren: Recalled by Reds
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Warren was recalled from the taxi squad Friday.
The 28-year-old joined the Reds for a doubleheader in April but has yet to pitch this season. Warren made his big-league debut with the Mariners in 2019 with 5.1 scoreless frames in six appearances.
