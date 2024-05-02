Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Warren (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Warren made his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Jacksonville, retiring the only batter he faced while getting credited with a hold. The 31-year-old righty is finally healthy again after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2022, resulting in him missing the entire 2023 season. He made four rehab appearances with Single-A Tampa prior to getting the green light to join the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen.