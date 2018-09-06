Brice (chest) pitched a clean inning of relief for Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Brice was optioned back to Louisville last week after exiting an appearance with the Reds due to an irregular heartbeat. Since he was cleared to return to the mound after just a few days off, this scare doesn't appear to have any lingering effects on the 26-year-old. Look for Brice to return to the big-league level in the near future.

