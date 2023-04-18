site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: austin-brice-released-from-minors-deal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Austin Brice: Released from minors deal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brice was released by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Brice was hammered for 12 runs -- eight earned -- while walking nine over three innings with Triple-A Reno to earn a pink slip. The 30-year-old will look for a shot in another organization.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read