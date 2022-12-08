site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Austin Brice: Heading to desert
RotoWire Staff
Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Brice spent 2022 with the Pirates and appeared in just four MLB games. He spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
