Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander spent last season at Triple-A with the Twins and Diamondbacks, and he didn't see big-league action as he struggled to a 6.92 ERA over 40.1 frames in the minors. Brice will need a strong showing during spring training to have a chance of cracking Philadelphia's Opening Day roster.