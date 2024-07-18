Brice announced Wednesday via social media that he has retired from professional baseball.

The 32-year-old's announcement came two days after Triple-A St. Paul placed him on its voluntarily retired list. The right-hander didn't see any big-league action this season between stints in the Phillies and Twins organizations and turned in an ugly 12.00 ERA over 15 innings between the Triple-A and Double-A levels. Brice previously made 144 appearances in the majors from 2016 through 2022, logging a 5.12 ERA while collecting four wins and 16 holds over 168.2 innings across stops with the Marlins, Reds, Red Sox and Pirates.