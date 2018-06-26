Finnegan will transition to a relief role with Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Finnegan simply has not been able to find any success as a starter this year -- he owns a 7.40 ERA over five big-league starts and 7.24 ERA over eight starts with Louisville -- so the Reds will see what he can do in relief. Finnegan posted a 2.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB in 34 innings over 23 relief appearances at the major-league level earlier in his career, so it certainly would not be out of the question for him to find success pitching out of the bullpen.

