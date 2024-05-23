Williamson (shoulder) struck out four and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Louisville.

Sunday's outing was Williamson's first with Louisville but the second overall of his rehab assignment, which he began with High-A Dayton on May 14. Williamson, who has been on the shelf all season with a left shoulder strain, is eligible for activation next week, but he'll likely need at least another rehab start or two to get fully stretched out for a traditional starting role. With Nick Lodolo (groin) tentatively in line to return from the 15-day injured list Monday to bring the Cincinnati rotation back to full strength, Williamson may have to settle for a bullpen role once activated, if the Reds don't elect to option him to Louisville to remain on a starter's schedule.