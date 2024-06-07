Williamson has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to continued issues with his left shoulder, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Williamson threw four shutout innings, allowed just one hit and showed good velocity in his last rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. However, there's evidently renewed concern for left shoulder strain which has kept him sidelined all season. Consider him out indefinitely.
