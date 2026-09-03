Williamson (3-3) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 7-3 victory over the Padres. He struck out five.

Activated from the 60-day IL earlier in the day after recovering from shoulder trouble, the southpaw looked like he was headed for a quick exit in his first big-league start since late April after he served up a two-run homer to Ty France in the first inning and allowed another run to cross the plate in the second. Williamson settled in after that however and gave his offense a chance to get rolling, eventually leaving the mound after 87 pitches (58 strikes). The Reds plan to have him work in tandem with Chase Burns next time through the rotation to help lessen the young righty's workload, which would set Williamson up to make his next appearance on the road early next week against the Dodgers.