Reds manager Terry Francona said that Williamson (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Padres in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Williamson has been deemed ready to rejoin the big club after wrapping up a six-appearance rehab assignment, during which he compiled a 5.94 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 16.2 innings. In his final outing with Triple-A Louisville last Thursday, Williamson covered 4.1 innings and 84 pitches, setting him up to handle a traditional starter's workload when he makes his first appearance for the Reds since April 29. The 28-year-old lefty isn't expected to be in store for any starts beyond Wednesday, however, as Francona noted that he plans to have Williamson piggyback starter Chase Burns in the latter pitcher's future turns through the rotation for the remainder of the season. The arrangement may put a cap on Williamson's overall workload, but it should aid his chances of picking up wins, especially if Burns is limited to fewer than five innings in his starts.