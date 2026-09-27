Williamson (5-5) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, striking out three while allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in three innings.

Williamson didn't end the year on a positive note, as he couldn't make it to the fourth inning despite tossing 76 pitches. The left-hander was part of the Reds' Opening Day rotation, but a shoulder injury cost him most of the season and derailed his campaign. After logging a career-worst 5.30 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 36:30 K:BB in 52.2 innings, he may have to battle for a roster spot again next spring.