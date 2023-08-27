The Reds optioned Kennedy to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Kennedy covered four innings of long relief in Friday's 10-8 loss to Arizona and might not have been available for another day or two, so the Reds opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster in favor of a fresh arm in right-hander Daniel Duarte, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. Cincinnati has a doubleheader coming up next Friday versus the Cubs that will create a temporary need for a sixth starter, so Kennedy could be headed back to the big club in short order to fill the opening in the rotation.