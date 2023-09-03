Kennedy worked two innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 15-7 loss to the Cubs, giving up four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

The Reds likely would have preferred to stay away from Kennedy on Sunday so he could fill the opening in the team's depleted rotation Monday against the Mariners, but the right-hander was ultimately needed for mop-up duties after Cincinnati burned through six pitchers in the game's first seven innings. With Kennedy likely out of consideration for a spot start during the three-game series with the Mariners after his 42-pitch relief appearance Sunday, the Reds are expected to summon another pitcher from Triple-A Louisville to fill the void in the rotation Monday.