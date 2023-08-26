Kennedy pitched four innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Diamondbacks, striking out two while giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks.

Earlier in the week, the Reds had listed Kennedy as their probable starter for Friday's contest, but he ended up shifting to the bullpen after Cincinnati opted to have Hunter Greene take the hill on his normal four days' rest. Because Greene couldn't escape the fourth inning and was pulled from the contest after allowing five earned runs, Kennedy ended up being needed to mop up behind him. The Reds are expected to get Ben Lively (pectoral) back from the 15-day injured list Saturday, so Kennedy looks as though he'll remain in a relief role while Lively presumably settles into the No. 5 spot in the rotation.