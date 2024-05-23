The Reds selected Kennedy's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Kennedy has operated as a full-time starter at Louisville this season, compiling a 6.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 40.2 innings. Though he made two starts with Cincinnati in 2023, the Reds don't have an opening in the rotation at the moment, so Kennedy is slated to operate as a multi-inning option or mop-up man out of the bullpen. The Reds created room for Kennedy on the active roster by placing right-hander Emilio Pagan (triceps) on the 15-day injured list.