Capel's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Capel will replace Bubba Thompson -- who was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga -- on the Reds' roster. In 31 appearances at Louisville, Capel slashed .268/.397/.567 with seven homers and six stolen bases.
