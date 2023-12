The Reds signed Capel to a minor-league contract Tuesday with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Capel spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, slashing .252/.346/.402 with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases over 92 games in the Pacific Coast League. The 26-year-old outfielder has appeared in 54 career big-league games between the Cardinals and A's.