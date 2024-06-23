Capel cleared waivers Sunday and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Capel was booted off Cincinnati's 40-man roster Friday, and he will officially remain with the organization rather than deciding to test his luck in free agency. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .221/.365/.435 with 21 RBI through 192 plate appearances in Triple-A this season and may rejoin the Reds later in the summer if outfield depth becomes a problem for the big-league club.