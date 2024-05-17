Capel started in left field and went 1-for-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Capel made a third consecutive start -- all against right-handers -- and was eventually pinch hit for against a lefty reliever, the second time a teammate has pinch hit for him when a lefty reliever entered the game. Capel is 2-for-8 with a stolen base and a run scored over five appearances since having his contract selected May 7. His opportunities have increased due to injuries to TJ Friedl (thumb, IL), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist, IL) and Jonathan India (migraine, day-to-day).